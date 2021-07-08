Left Menu

Quarantine scrapped for fully vaccinated Britons returning from some countries from July 19

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:12 IST
Fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they return home from July 19, transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

