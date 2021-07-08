Left Menu

U.S. to send 500,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Uruguay

The United States will ship 500,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Uruguay on Thursday, the White House said, amid a wider distribution to Latin American nations this week. On Wednesday, the White House said the United States was sending 1 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to Bolivia and 1 million to Paraguay.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:02 IST
The United States will ship 500,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Uruguay on Thursday, the White House said, amid a wider distribution to Latin American nations this week. The shipments are part of President Joe Biden's commitment to share 80 million vaccines from the U.S. domestic supply with countries around the world.

"Today we ship 500,000 doses of Pfizer to Uruguay," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a Twitter post. On Wednesday, the White House said the United States was sending 1 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to Bolivia and 1 million to Paraguay.

