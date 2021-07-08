Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:16 IST
Nearly 37 cr vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 37 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. More than 36.08 lakh (36,08,940) vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 17,93,389 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,71,647 vaccine doses given as second dose in the 18-44 age group on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 10,82,14,937 people in the age group of 18-44 years across states and UTs have received their first dose and a total 33,70,920 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

