75 new cases take Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally to 3,46,113

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,46,113 on Thursday as 75 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll remained to 5,118 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

East Singhbhum registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 21, followed by Ranchi at five.

Jharkhand now has 532 active cases, while 3,40,463 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 44,510 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

