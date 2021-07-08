Negative COVID test, vaccination required to stay in Portuguese hotels
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:06 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
Those staying at Portuguese hotels must show a negative coronavirus test, a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery, the government said on Thursday, as it scrambles to bring under control a worrying spike in infections.
Those wanting to dine indoors in restaurants in municipalities where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is high must also present a negative test, vaccination or recovery proof on Friday evenings and at the weekend, cabinet minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said at a press conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cabinet
- Portuguese
- Mariana Vieira da Silva
Advertisement