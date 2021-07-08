Only 50 tourists allowed in Kempty falls at a time
Only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.
The district administration has taken the decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.
'' There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time.
The came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.
