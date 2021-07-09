U.S. COVID-19 cases are rising and almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated, as the highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in the country. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home from July 19. * The European Union and Switzerland have agreed to recognise each others' COVID-19 digital certificates from July 9 to allow travel for Swiss citizens within the EU, and between the EU and Switzerland.

* Moscow's mayor said the COVID-19 situation was gradually stabilising after a surge in infections blamed on the more contagious Delta variant, but the new daily case tally remained high nationwide. * Greece will announce mandatory vaccinations for workers and staff in some specific sectors such as healthcare.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

* Vietnam's capital Hanoi imposed movement restrictions, as authorities reported a record rise in cases. * Thailand's health ministry proposed new travel curbs and tighter restrictions in high-risk areas, as the country reported a daily record of 75 deaths.

* Forty prisoners have tested positive in Myanmar's main jail housing some of the thousands of anti-coup protesters who have been arrested by the junta, BBC Burmese language news reported on Thursday, citing a prison official. * Indonesia's biggest coal-producing province of East Kalimantan has recorded a spike in cases.

AMERICAS * Mexico aims to complete vaccinations in towns and cities along the U.S. border by August and speed the re-opening of the shared frontier to non-essential travel.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX aims to deliver 520 million doses to Africa this year, with supplies ramping up from September after delays caused by Indian export restrictions.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have received approval from Indian authorities for a late-stage clinical trial of their protein-based vaccine candidate, the drugmakers said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. treasuries were leading a broad-based bond rally on Thursday as concerns mounted about the strength of the economic recovery while inflation fears ebbed, with U.S. stocks following declines earlier across the globe.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but continuing claims dropped. * The number of British staff on furlough fell to a new low last month as employers struggled to fill vacancies and consumers appeared to shrug off a new rise in cases, adding to signs of recovery as restrictions are lifted.

