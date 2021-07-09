Vietnam licenses firm to import 5 mln doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:01 IST
- Vietnam
Vietnam's Ministry of Health has licensed a local company to import 5 million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported on Friday.
The reports did not say when the vaccines would arrive. (Editing by Martin Petty)
