Vietnam licenses firm to import 5 mln doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:01 IST
Vietnam's Ministry of Health has licensed a local company to import 5 million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported on Friday.

The reports did not say when the vaccines would arrive. (Editing by Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

