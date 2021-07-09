Malta to ban all visitors unless they are Covid-19 vaccinated

Malta will ban all visitors from entering the country as from Wednesday unless they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday. Negative tests for the virus will no longer be sufficient to gain access to the small Mediterranean island.

"We will be the first EU country to do so, but we need to protect our society," Fearne told a news conference.

