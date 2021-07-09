Left Menu

Malta to ban all visitors unless they are Covid-19 vaccinated

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Malta will ban all visitors from entering the country as from Wednesday unless they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday. Negative tests for the virus will no longer be sufficient to gain access to the small Mediterranean island.

"We will be the first EU country to do so, but we need to protect our society," Fearne told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

