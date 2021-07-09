Russia records around 428,000 excess deaths during pandemic -Reuters calculations
Russia recorded around 428,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to May this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday.
Some epidemiologists say excess deaths are the best way to measure the real death toll from COVID-19. Russia's coronavirus task force has confirmed a toll of 141,501 since the pandemic began.
