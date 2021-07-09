Nagaland reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,787 on Friday as 60 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 507, a health bulletin said.

Eighty-six more people recovered from the disease, it said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by Mokokchung (11) and Kohima (seven), the bulletin said.

The fresh fatalities were registered in Kohima and Mokokchung districts.

The state now has 975 active cases, while the recovery rate has improved to 91.47 per cent, and 718 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has so far tested over 2.36 lakh samples for COVID-19, while over 4.99 lakh people have been vaccinated to date.

