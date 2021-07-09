Left Menu

Bengal logs 990 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:20 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,10,208 on Friday as 990 more people tested positive for the infection, while 19 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 17,886, a health bulletin said.

A total of 1,424 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Darjeeling district registered the highest number of new cases at 95, followed by North 24 Parganas (94), and Coochbehar and Kolkata (73 each).

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at four.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.78 per cent.

The state now has 15,690 active cases, while 14,76,632 people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.46 crore samples for COVID-19, including 51,365 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate dipped to 1.93 per cent.

A total of 2.34 crore people have been vaccinated to date, including 2,44,714 during the day, it added.

