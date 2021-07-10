Left Menu

Russia reports record high daily COVID-19 deaths, over 25,000 new cases

Russia on Saturday reported 752 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national death toll to 142,253. The coronavirus task force also reported 25,082 new coronavirus cases, including 5,694 in Moscow. That pushed the national case total to 5,758,300. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:45 IST
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll. It said on Friday it had recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and May this year.

