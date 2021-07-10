Left Menu

Maha: Raigad records 484 fresh COVID-19 cases

With the addition of 484 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtras Raigad district has reached 1,52,465, an official said on Saturday.Apart from the latest cases recorded on Friday, the district has reported 110 casualties in the period of one week, which has raised the toll to 3,742, the official said.As per the data provided by the district authorities, 1,43,133 persons have recovered from the infection, while 5,677 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 10-07-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:57 IST
With the addition of 484 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Raigad district has reached 1,52,465, an official said on Saturday.

Apart from the latest cases recorded on Friday, the district has reported 110 casualties in the period of one week, which has raised the toll to 3,742, the official said.

As per the data provided by the district authorities, 1,43,133 persons have recovered from the infection, while 5,677 patients are currently undergoing treatment. With this, the positivity rate in the district currently stands at 7.84 per cent, it was stated. Of the major cities, Alibaug currently has 1,258 patients undergoing treatment, followed by Panvel city with 951 and Panvel rural with 788, the data revealed.

A total of 9,88,835 swab samples have been tested in Raigad district as on Friday, it was stated.

Meanwhile, according to the district authorities, more than Rs 1.5 crore have been collected in fines from people who flouted the COVID-19 norms in the last three months.

The Raigad police have collected Rs 1.32 crore in fines from April to June 30, while the local civic bodies have collected Rs 21.56 lakh, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

