Left Menu

15 Zika virus cases so far in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:49 IST
15 Zika virus cases so far in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, July10 (PTI): One more person has been infected with Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15.

Health minister Veena George said the samples of a 40 year-old man from Nanthancode here were sent to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzhaand found to be positive for the vector borne infection.

So far 14 people from Thiruvananthapuram have tested positive for Zika.

Samples of 17 people sent earlier were negative and in the second batch of 27 samples, one has tested positive, the minister said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Zika has been reported in Kerala and it was not unexpected as it is spread by the Aedes Aegypte mosquitoes, which causes dengue and Chickungunya.

Vector control units at the district and state level would be further strengthened, he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021