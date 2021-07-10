Left Menu

Maha: Over 400 people fined in Pune district for weekend monsoon tourism

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked authorities to take stringent action against people visiting monsoon tourist spots in Pune district on weekends defying COVID-19 norms, the rural police fined 424 revellers till Saturday evening and collected Rs 1,99,600 from them, a senior officer said.Despite COVID-19 restrictions on weekends, many people came to Lonavala which is one of the famous monsoon tourist spots.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:24 IST
''Despite COVID-19 restrictions on weekends, many people came to Lonavala which is one of the famous monsoon tourist spots. We have deployed personnel at various locations in Lonavala city and rural areas. Police penalised 100 revellers visiting Lonavala and collected a fine of Rs 47,000,'' Pune (rural) Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told reporters. According to Pune Rural police, they have also fined revellers visiting famous monsoon tourist spots like Sinhagad fort, Panshet dam, Bhor, Velha, Kamshet, and Junnar. Since morning police, penalized 424 revellers in the district and collected a fine of Rs 1,99, 600.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 1,114 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 10,62,995, while 14 more fatalities pushed the toll to 18,081, a health department official said.

