Punjab records 6 Covid deaths, 124 fresh cases

Punjab on Saturday reported six COVID-19 deaths and 124 new cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 16,177 and 5,97,469 respectively, according to a medical bulletin.

The six deaths were reported from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala and Tarn Taran.

The death toll also includes three fatalities which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 1,674, it said, adding the number of recoveries has reached 5,79,618.

Amritsar reported 15 infections, followed by 13 each in Bathinda and Jalandhar, it added.

A total of 1,13,32,750 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported eight cases and the infection tally stood at 61,823. The count also includes four cases that were not reported earlier.

The number of active cases was 100 in the union territory, as per the bulletin.

With 13 patients having been discharged, the number of recoveries in Chandigarh reached 60,914, as per the bulletin.

A total of 5,83,066 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,19,971 tested negative while reports of 10 samples were awaited, it said.

