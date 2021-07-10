Left Menu

Mumbai logs 504 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

The city of Mumbai on Saturday reported 504 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, said the Public Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 23:17 IST
Mumbai logs 504 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Mumbai on Saturday reported 504 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, said the Public Health Department. The total count of virus-infected people in the metropolis reached 7,27,141, including 7,484 active cases.

The death toll in the city rose to 15,612 with the new deaths registered by the Health Department. As many as 736 patients were discharged on Saturday after being recovered from the virus and a total of 7,01,710 patients have been discharged till date.

The recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 96 per cent. On Saturday, 37,036 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. A total of 74,99,594 tests have been conducted in the city since the onset of the pandemic last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021