Left Menu

Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 10 vs 26 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 10, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. Twelve of the confirmed new cases were locally transmitted infections in the southwestern province of Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-07-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 06:46 IST
Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 10 vs 26 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 10, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. Twelve of the confirmed new cases were locally transmitted infections in the southwestern province of Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The remaining cases were imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 16 a day earlier. Of the asymptomatic cases, one was a local transmission recorded in Shaanxi province. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 92,039, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021