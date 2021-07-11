Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 10 vs 26 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on July 10, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. Twelve of the confirmed new cases were locally transmitted infections in the southwestern province of Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The remaining cases were imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 16 a day earlier. Of the asymptomatic cases, one was a local transmission recorded in Shaanxi province. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 92,039, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

