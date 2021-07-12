Left Menu

South Africa extends tight COVID-19 restrictions for another 14 days

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-07-2021 00:10 IST
South Africa extends tight COVID-19 restrictions for another 14 days
South Africa extended tight COVID-19 rules on Sunday for another 14 days, maintaining restrictions that include a ban on all gatherings, a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and a prohibition on the sale of alcohol.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the cabinet had decided to maintain "adjusted alert level 4" in a five-level system of restrictions. The country, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms of recorded cases and deaths, is in the grip of a third wave of infections.

