Australia's New South Wales reports year's biggest daily COVID-19 caseload

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-07-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 06:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported on Monday 112 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, its biggest daily rise for this year, as capital city Sydney endures a hard lockdown for the third week to contain a Delta variant outbreak.

Of Monday's cases, at least 34 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

