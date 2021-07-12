Australia's New South Wales reports year's biggest daily COVID-19 caseload

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported on Monday 112 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, its biggest daily rise for this year, as capital city Sydney endures a hard lockdown for the third week to contain a Delta variant outbreak.

Of Monday's cases, at least 34 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

