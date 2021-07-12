Myanmar military says to ramp up oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge
Myanmar's military authorities will ensure that oxygen plants operate at full capacity to help treat COVID-19 patients as cases in the Southeast Asian country hit record highs, an army spokesman said on Monday.
Zaw Min Tun told a news conference that vaccinations would be extended to those below the age of 18. He said Myanmar had an agreement with Russia for the production of five million vaccine doses a year.
