No positive cases of Zika virus in Tamil Nadu so far

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday said that so far there are no positive cases of Zika virus in the state. He also said that all district collectors including the General Cooperation Commissioner are ordered to intensify anti-mosquito activities.

"We are checking (Zika virus) cases through endomologists. About 2,660 houses were screened near the Kerala border. Luckily so far there are no positive cases. We have told all district collectors including the General Cooperation Commissioner to intensify anti-mosquito activities," said J Radhakrishnan. The Tamil Nadu Government is on research, screening and inspections are going on. People from Kerala are being screened for the last 5 days, Radhakrishnan said.

Talking about the COVID vaccine, he said that the state has received 7.5 lakh vaccines doses which are sufficient for two days. "We have received 7.5 lakh vaccines that is sufficient for 2 days. The gypsy community has a tendency to keep moving. On their own, they were not coming to get vaccines. We are creating an atmosphere by running a campaign there. The response has been good," he added.

Meanwhile, with a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday gave further relaxations in the lockdown, which has been extended till July 19. The new guidelines state that hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops and snack shops can function with 50 per cent of total capacity till 9 pm.

Inter-State transport and social, political and cultural events will not be permitted. Bus travel to Puducherry, however, will continue. (ANI)

