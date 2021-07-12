GAVI signs COVID-19 vaccine supply deals with Sinovac, Sinopharm for COVAX

The GAVI alliance said on Monday it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX programme immediately.

"The agreements, which come at a time when the Delta variant is posing a rising risk to health systems, will begin to make 110 million doses immediately available to participants of the COVAX Facility, with options for additional doses," GAVI said in a statement.

