Vietnam seeking 40 million more doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Vietnam will seek to secure 40 million more doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government resolution.

Vietnamese T&T group will work directly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to finalise the deal, the report added. Vietnam has said it has procured 20 million doses of Sputnik V this year.

