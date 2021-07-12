Left Menu

Appeal to tourists to maintain Covid protocol: Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy

The government does not want to stop tourists but certain protocols must be followed to keep Covid at bay, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday amid concerns about burgeoning crowds at popular hill destinations and other tourist spots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:56 IST
Appeal to tourists to maintain Covid protocol: Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government does not want to stop tourists but certain protocols must be followed to keep Covid at bay, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday amid concerns about burgeoning crowds at popular hill destinations and other tourist spots. Every individual must be a Covid warrior if the pandemic is to be defeated, Reddy, who is also minister for culture and DoNER (Development of North-Eastern Region), said while appealing to people to exercise caution. "While this is the responsibility of the state governments, we have issued advisories to follow Covid protocol. The only way to stop Covid is through a partnership with the general public. I appeal to all tourists on behalf of the government of India to follow protocols which have been placed for their own safety," the minister told reporters during a visit to the National Archive of India. "Each individual of this country has to be a Covid warrior and only then can we defeat this. The government does not want to stop tourists but it is our responsibility to keep everyone safe," he added. People, Reddy said, should keep in mind what happened in their cities, towns, and districts during the coronavirus crisis when thousands lost their lives, and thus think twice before breaking any rules.

The Indian Medical Association has also expressed concern over governments and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following COVID-19 protocols, saying these events are potential super spreaders for a third wave of the pandemic.

"Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervor, all are needed but can wait for a few more months.

''Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave,'' the IMA said in a statement.

With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 3,08,74,376 (30.8 million/3.08 crores) while total recoveries have crossed three crores, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 percent -- less than three percent for 21 consecutive days – and the weekly positivity rate at 2.32 percent. While the numbers are encouraging, several states are still reporting a worrying number of cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021