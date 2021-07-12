Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:03 IST
38 dengue cases reported in Delhi so far this year
Thirty-eight cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The number of dengue cases for the January 1-July 10 period is also the highest this year since 2018, when the count was 36.

Only two cases have been reported in July, according to the report.

The dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 38 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 10 this year.

The month-wise distribution of the cases is -- January (zero), February (two), March (five), April (10), May (12) and June (seven), it said.

In the previous years, the number of dengue cases in the same period was -- 39 (2016), 77 (2017), 36 (2018), 27 (2019) and 22 (2020), according to the report.

However, no death has been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

According to the report, 17 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya have also been reported till July 10 this year.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

