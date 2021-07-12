Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 death reported in Goa; 108 more test positive, 186 recover

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:51 IST
No fresh COVID-19 death reported in Goa; 108 more test positive, 186 recover
  • Country:
  • India

No new death due to COVID-19 was reported on Monday in Goa, where 108 more persons tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

With the addition of 108 new cases, Goa's infection tally rose to 1,68,824, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,097, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,63,957 after 186 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Goa now has 1,770 active cases, the official said.

''With 3,118 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,74,304,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,824, new cases 108, death toll 3,097, discharged 1,63,957, active cases 1770, samples tested till date 9,74,304.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021