Rajasthan reports 33 COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Monday which pushed the state's infection tally to 9,53,159.

The death toll stands at 8,945 as no new fatality was reported.

Advertisement

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Jaipur and five from Jodhpur, according to an official report.

A total of 9,43,553 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far, and the number of active cases at present is 661, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)