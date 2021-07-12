Left Menu

COVAX to deliver about 1.4 billion doses over six months -Canada minister

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:54 IST
COVAX to deliver about 1.4 billion doses over six months -Canada minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The global vaccine distribution system COVAX now expects to deliver about 1.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the next six months, Canada's international development minister Karina Gould told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Gould said the projection was made during a COVAX Advance Market Commitment meeting that she co-chaired earlier in the day. COVAX, organized in part by the World Health Organization, has shipped only about 106 million doses to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021