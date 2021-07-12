COVAX to deliver about 1.4 billion doses over six months -Canada minister

The global vaccine distribution system COVAX now expects to deliver about 1.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the next six months, Canada's international development minister Karina Gould told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Gould said the projection was made during a COVAX Advance Market Commitment meeting that she co-chaired earlier in the day. COVAX, organized in part by the World Health Organization, has shipped only about 106 million doses to date.

