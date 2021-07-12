Left Menu

France to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for health workers - Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that in order to fight a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic, vaccination against the disease will be made mandatory for all health staff and other workers who come into contact with vulnerable patients.

He added that from Sept.15 there would be controls and sanctions.

"If we don't act now, case numbers and hospital numbers will rise," he said in a televised speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

