Vaccine experts said Pfizer's push for authorisation of a third dose of its COVID-19 jab is not yet backed by evidence, and the WHO said rich countries should not be ordering booster shots while other nations are yet to receive vaccines. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologised as infections surged to their highest levels of the year. * France will make made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health workers, while Greece has made vaccinations mandatory for certain workers and announced restrictions.

* Spain's two-week COVID-19 contagion rate kept rising on Monday, more than tripling in two weeks as infections have soared especially among young people. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to show caution when nearly all remaining restrictions are lifted in England next week.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's full rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said.

* Thailand will use AstraZeneca's vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac's shot as their first dose. * Chinese drugmakers agreed to supply more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccines to global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX.

* Opening India's tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimage travel could act as "super spreaders" of a third wave, the country's top doctor's body warned. * Myanmar's military authorities pledged to ramp up oxygen supplies to help treat COVID-19 patients.

* South Korea's pro baseball league suspended its season after five players tested positive, and the country's toughest anti-coronavirus curbs yet took effect in Seoul to fight a record-setting outbreak. AMERICAS

* At the request of the Supreme Court, Brazil's federal police has formally opened a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of an Indian vaccine and could now question him, a source with knowledge of the matter said. * World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, with most of the increase likely due to the pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations report.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Nigeria's Lagos state faces a "potential third wave" of infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a new warning on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder, the Washington Post reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

* Italian biotech firm ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global stocks hit an intraday record on Monday and U.S. Treasury yields held above five-month lows touched last week as investors looked for signs on whether the Delta variant of the coronavirus could dent global growth. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

