Left Menu

New Zealand records 13 more positive COVID-19 cases on quarantined boat

Two crew members of the Viking Bay, a Spanish-flagged deep sea fishing vessel that arrived in New Zealand last week, had previously been reported as confirmed with the virus. All 15 affected crew have now been transferred to an onshore quarantine facility in Wellington, New Zealand's health ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-07-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 05:48 IST
New Zealand records 13 more positive COVID-19 cases on quarantined boat
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand said on Tuesday that 13 more crew members of a fishing boat quarantined in the capital city of Wellington have tested positive for COVID-19. Two crew members of the Viking Bay, a Spanish-flagged deep sea fishing vessel that arrived in New Zealand last week, had previously been reported as confirmed with the virus.

All 15 affected crew have now been transferred to an onshore quarantine facility in Wellington, New Zealand's health ministry said in a statement. One of the crew was confirmed last week to have the Delta variant. No link has been shown between this case and any other cases previously identified in New Zealand. Genome sequencing of the 13 positive test results will begin on Tuesday.

New Zealand has largely eliminated coronavirus from the community with the last recorded positive COVID-19 case reported in February. It has so far recorded about 2,500 cases and 26 deaths from the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021