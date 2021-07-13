Australia's New South Wales reports 89 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported on Tuesday 89 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, a day after recording the biggest daily rise for this year, as officials fight to contain an outbreak in state capital Sydney.

Of Tuesday's cases, 21 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. A total of 112 local cases were reported on Monday.

