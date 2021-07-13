China reports 29 new coronavirus cases for July 12 vs 27 a day ago

China reported on Tuesday 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 12, up from 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted, one in Jiangsu province and the other in Yunnan, the health authority said. That compares with nine local cases a day earlier.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, up from 15 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of July 12, mainland China had recorded 92,095 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

