* The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine have repeatedly failed to provide data that regulators deem to be standard requirements of the drug approval process, according to five people with knowledge of European efforts to assess the shot. * Hundreds of thousands of people in France rushed to set up appointments to get vaccinated after the president warned that the unvaccinated would face restrictions aimed at curbing the quick spread of the Delta variant.

* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologized as infections surged to their highest levels of the year. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's rollout of vaccinations to people aged 55-59 has stuttered to a week-long halt after a spike in new cases sparked a rush for shots, booking up available supplies and crashing the official government reservation website. * Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that a sufficient number of hospitals combined with a speed-up in the vaccination rollout among the elderly meant the city will be able to hold "safe and secure" Olympics in ten days.

* Vietnam will offer the mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, its government said. * Australian authorities reported a slight slowdown in new cases in Sydney, but may still extend a lockdown in the country's largest city to douse an outbreak of the Delta variant.

* The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) announced plans to start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in India in September. * New Zealand said 13 more crew members of a fishing boat quarantined in Wellington have tested positive for COVID-19. *

AMERICAS * At the request of the Supreme Court, Brazil's federal police has formally opened a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of an Indian vaccine and could now question him, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The death toll in a fire that spread through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 66, health officials said, as an angry crowd blaming local authorities for negligence gathered near the city's morgue.

* The number of Delta variant cases in Turkey has risen to some 750 from 284 seven days ago and overall cases climbed 20% at the weekend compared to a week earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson said it is in discussions with the U.S. FDA, which added a warning to the company's vaccine factsheet after rare cases of a neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, was reported six weeks after inoculation. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares pushed to a record high on Tuesday, buoyed by better than expected Chinese export data as markets awaited the release of U.S. inflation data for further clues about the global economic recovery. * China's customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said the country's trade may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate last year.

