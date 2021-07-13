Left Menu

Sikkim logs 226 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 22,623

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:48 IST
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 22,623 on Tuesday as 226 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim district registered the highest number of new cases at 144, followed by South Sikkim (41), West Sikkim (40), and North Sikkim (one).

The Himalayan state now has 2,281 active cases, while 19,767 people have recovered from the disease, 258 patients have migrated to other states and 317 have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 88.3 per cent.

Sikkim has tested over 1.74 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 796 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 28.3 per cent.

