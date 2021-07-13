FACTBOX-Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers or other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or a negative test will be needed for dining out, among others.

Here are some countries' vaccine mandates: AUSTRALIA Australia decided in late June to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

It has also made vaccinations obligatory for Paralympic athletes heading to Tokyo because unvaccinated members on the team could pose a health risk. BRITAIN It will be mandatory for care home workers in England to have coronavirus vaccinations from October. FRANCE

All health workers in France must get COVID-19 jabs and anyone wanting to get into a cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test under new rules announced by President Emmanuel Macron on July 12. GREECE Greece on July 12 made vaccinations mandatory for nursing home staff with immediate effect and healthcare workers from September. As part of new measures, only vaccinated customers will be allowed indoors in bars, cinemas, theatres and other closed spaces. INDONESIA

Indonesia made COVID-19 inoculations mandatory in February, with capital Jakarta threatening fines of up to 5 million rupiah ($357) for refusing the vaccine. ITALY A decree approved by the Italian government in March mandates that health workers, including pharmacists, get vaccinated. Those who refuse could be suspended without pay for the rest of the year. KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20, the health ministry said on June 23. POLAND Poland could make vaccinations obligatory for some people at high risk from COVID-19 from August. RUSSIA

Moscow rolled out new rules in late June ordering cafes, bars and restaurants to only serve people who have proof of vaccination, immunity or a negative COVID test. The Russian capital also unveiled a plan https://bit.ly/2TWsroN requiring 60% of all service sector workers be fully vaccinated by Aug. 15, according to the Moscow Times. SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia in May mandated all public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace get vaccinated, without specifying when this would be implemented. Vaccination will also be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of Aug. 1. TURKMENISTAN

Turkmenistan's healthcare ministry said on July 7 it was making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over. (Compiled by Paulina Cwikowska, Dagmarah Mackos and Oben Mumcuoglu; editing by Milla Nissi and Steve Orlofsky)

