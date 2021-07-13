Left Menu

South Africa says vaccine rollout, essential healthcare disrupted by unrest

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:25 IST
South Africa's health department said on Tuesday that violent protests had disrupted the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and essential healthcare services like the collection of chronic medication by tuberculosis, HIV and diabetes patients.

The department said in a statement that it was temporarily closing some vaccination sites, adding that anyone with a inoculation scheduled in an area affected by ongoing unrest was advised to defer their vaccination.

