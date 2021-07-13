Italy reports 20 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 1,534 new cases

Left Menu

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:05 IST
Italy reported 20 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,534 from 888. Italy has registered 127,808 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,128 on Tuesday, down from 1,149 a day earlier. There were seven new admissions to intensive care units, up from four on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 157 from a previous 158.

Some 192,543 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 73,571, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

