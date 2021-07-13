Left Menu

Turkey: Delta variant Covid cases double in one week

The country of 84 million has so far administered 58.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:10 IST
Delta variant cases found in Turkey have more than doubled in one week, increasing to around 750 from 284 reported the previous week.

In comments carried by the state-run Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also reported a 20% increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend from the previous.

The minister urged more people to get vaccinated, saying most of the increases were reported in areas where vaccination levels remain low.

The delta variant first detected in India is now present in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces, the minister says. The country of 84 million has so far administered 58.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Around 28% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated and 61% has received one dose, according to the Health Ministry.

Turkey eased most coronavirus restrictions this month, after the number of daily infections dropped to around 5,500 from the record 63,000 infections in mid-April. The nation has registered more than 50,000 confirmed deaths and 5.5 million infections since the start of the outbreak.

