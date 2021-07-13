PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.45 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.45 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,844 60958 809 77 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,435,128 1,409,417 25,018 693 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769343 758908 9563 872 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 203,869 199170 3,480 1203 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 318991 312198 4358 2435 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20204 19894 205 104 -------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 597821 580195 16199 1,427 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953187 943629 8945 613 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341274 327112 7351 819 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1707502 1683319 22704 1459 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1926988 1887236 13042 26710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2874597 2804396 35944 34234 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3,087,673 2957201 14,810 115,174 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10031 9833 49 109 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 119,181 116026 1,771 1384 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2523943 2459223 33502 31218 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 633146 619344 3738 10064 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 998565 980933 13482 4150 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,561 10536 4 21 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 168,988 164155 3,101 1732 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824,305 813512 10,074 719 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh* 791583 780796 10508 279 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6172645 5938734 126220 104406 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7496 7358 129 9 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 40383 36274 191 3918 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 538407 511888 4888 21631 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 723,457 713055 9,619 782 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346371 340862 5119 390 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 79,417 70402 1,309 7706 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 55218 50336 918 3964 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 24702 19960 113 4629 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 26140 23938 500 962 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 943675 918041 4730 20,851 ------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 22623 19767 317 2281 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 71312 66290 714 4245 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1513877 1481742 17944 14191 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30944447 30096638 411368 425461 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 39814 40586 2031 -2884 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,09,07,282 and the death toll at 4,10,784. The ministry said there are 4,32,778 active cases, while 3,00,63,720 people have so far recovered from the infection.

