India reports 38,792 new COVID-19 cases, 624 deaths

India reported 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. On Tuesday, India had recorded 31,443 new COVID-19 cases.

The country has also reported 41,000 recoveries and 624 deaths, the Ministry said. The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 3,09,46,074, including 3,01,04,720 recoveries and 4,11,408 deaths.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,29,946. The active cases constitute 1.39 per cent of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.25 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.10 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the 23rd consecutive day. The recovery rate further increased to 97.28 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 43,59,73,639 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 13, of which 19,15,501 samples were tested yesterday. The Union Health Ministry further informed that till date, 38,76,97,935 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 37,14,441 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

