Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Australia extends Sydney lockdown

Authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 this year in Australia's largest city. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would remain in place until at least July 30 after reporting 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier.

Since the first case of the outbreak was detected near the famous Bondi Beach in mid-June, the shutdown has been extended twice. Total infections across the harbor city of 5 million now stand at just under 900 and two deaths have been reported, the first for Australia this year. COVID-19 cases found at Olympic hotel

A coronavirus cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying has raised new concerns about infections at what the world's top Olympics official promised on Wednesday would be "historic" Games. Just over a week before the opening ceremony of the postponed Games, seven staff at the hotel in Hamamatsu city, southwest of Tokyo, had tested positive, a city official said.

But a 31-strong Brazilian Olympic delegation, which includes judo athletes, is in a "bubble" in the hotel and separated from other guests, and has not been infected. South Korea extends COVID curbs far and wide

South Korea tightened social distancing rules across most of the country on Wednesday to tackle its worst-ever outbreak of coronavirus, a day after new cases soared to a new daily peak of 1,615. The latest 24-hour tally easily surpassed the previous record of 1,378 sets last Friday, adding to growing worries centered on the rapid spread of the Delta variant and a slowing vaccination campaign.

Clusters of infections have sprung up quickly around the capital Seoul and neighboring areas fuelled by the Delta variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. Concern grows over Indonesia's regions

Concerns are mounting in Indonesia over the ability of its regions to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases, according to its health minister, as the Delta variant spreads quickly across the world's largest archipelago. Indonesia is struggling to slow the pace of transmission, with record daily case numbers on six of the past 10 days, including 47,899 new infections on Tuesday, despite new containment measures.

The Delta variant has been found in 11 areas outside of the densely populated island of Java, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. All on Singapore cruise ships confined to cabins

A Genting Cruise Lines' ship on a "cruise to nowhere" has returned to Singapore after a passenger was suspected of having contracted COVID-19, and the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew on board have been confined to their cabins. A 40-year-old passenger tested positive on board and has been conveyed to hospital for further testing after the ship docked early on Wednesday, the Singapore Tourism Board said.

"The passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols," the board said in a statement.

