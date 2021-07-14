Left Menu

Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 77 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:04 IST
Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 77 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of the national capital now stands at 0.10 per cent and the city has 688 active cases.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total recoveries have gone up to 14,09,572, and the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent. The death toll has gone up to 25,021 and the fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

As per the health bulletin, 76,095 tests, including 54,159 RT-PCR tests and 21,936 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of tests conducted in Delhi to 2,25,03,065. The bulletin said 1,29,054 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Total beneficiaries inoculated in the national capital is 90,73,103. (ANI)

Also Read: SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work amid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

