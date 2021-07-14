UP govt's preparations to deal with possible 3rd Covid wave limited to mere claims: state Cong chief

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday alleged that despite the looming threat of a third wave of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government's preparations to deal with it are so far limited to mere announcements and claims.

The government should explain to the people as to what preparations it has made to deal with the third wave and take the public into confidence, he said.

''The third wave of coronavirus is knocking at the doors in Uttar Pradesh but the preparations of the Uttar Pradesh government, like the second wave, are only confined to announcements and papers,'' the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president said in a party statement.

The Yogi government needs to put the blueprint of its preparations for the third wave, which is likely to be very dangerous for children, before the people, Lallu said.

He said that there have been reports of decline in the vaccination drive in the country and that all the states have reported about shortage of vaccines. ''Now, when people themselves have shown awareness towards vaccination, there has been a shortage of vaccines. Half of July has passed but vaccines are not reaching the districts as per the demand,'' he claimed.

Not a day passes by when there is no news of vaccine shortage from the districts in the state. Recently, there have been reports of vaccine shortage from all the districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Noida, Meerut, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, he said.

There have also been reports of closure of many vaccination centers, he said, adding that against the government's resolve of accelerating the vaccination this month, there has been a steady decline.

Keeping in mind the likely danger to children during the third wave , there is a need to have paediatric wards at the Community Health Centers, Lallu said. He said the government has not yet completed the recruitment of paediatricians, although their number is insufficient in the state.

The recruitment of paramedical staff has also not been done so far and it seems clear that there is no preparation on the ground, Lallu said.

The UPCC president recalled that the BJP, in its own manifesto, had promised to establish a primary sub-health center till every village, which, like all their other claims, is still proving to be hollow.

It had also promised to set up six All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the state, which has remained a promise, he said. The BJP claims to have laid the foundation stone of the AIIMS in Rae Bareli but the fact is that the foundation stone was laid and the OPD also started during the Congress government itself, he said.

