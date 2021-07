BRIEF-EMA Says No Clear Causal Relationship Found Between Cases Of Immune Thrombocytopenia And Moderna Vaccine

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA PUBLISHED NEW SAFETY UPDATES FOR COMIRNATY, COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN, SPIKEVAX AND VAXZEVRIA: 14/07/2021

* EMA SAYS PRAC ANALYSING CASES OF GUILLAIN-BARRÉ SYNDROME REPORTED FOLLOWING VACCINATION WITH COVID19 VACCINE JANSSEN * EMA: 15 CASES OF GUILLAIN-BARRÉ SYNDROME REPORTED FROM EU/EEA TO EUDRAVIGILANCE WITH COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN BY 27 JUNE

* EMA SAYS AT THIS STAGE AVAILABLE DATA ON CASES OF GUILLAIN-BARRÉ SYNDROME NEITHER CONFIRM NOR RULE OUT A CAUSAL RELATIONSHIP WITH JANSSEN VACCINE * EMA: 9 CASES OF IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA 'POSSIBLY RELATED' TO MODERNA VACCINE, BUT NO CLEAR CAUSAL RELATIONSHIP FOUND

