Covid: Three deaths, 93 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Shimla, Jul 14 (PTI)The COVID-19 fatality count in Himachal Pradesh rose to 3,483 on Wednesday with three more deaths while 93 new cases pushed the state’s infection number to 2,03,962, an official said.
Two deaths due to Covid were reported in Kangra district while one in Mandi, he added.
Advertisement
According to the state Health Department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,191. The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,99,270 with 100 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mandi
- Health Department
- Himachal
- Covid
- Kangra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand facing shortage of COVID vaccines, says state's Health Department official
CBI arrests PDD employee for demanding, accepting bribe in J-K
Maha: Man climbs on top of pillar demanding COVID-19 relief for cobblers
Mandira Bedi gets support from colleagues after criticism for performing husband's last rites, dress
Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal: Rest in peace, my Raji