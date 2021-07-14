Left Menu

Covid: Three deaths, 93 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:41 IST
Covid: Three deaths, 93 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Jul 14 (PTI)The COVID-19 fatality count in Himachal Pradesh rose to 3,483 on Wednesday with three more deaths while 93 new cases pushed the state’s infection number to 2,03,962, an official said.

Two deaths due to Covid were reported in Kangra district while one in Mandi, he added.

According to the state Health Department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,191. The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,99,270 with 100 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021