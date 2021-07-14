Covid: Three deaths, 93 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jul 14 (PTI)The COVID-19 fatality count in Himachal Pradesh rose to 3,483 on Wednesday with three more deaths while 93 new cases pushed the state’s infection number to 2,03,962, an official said.

Two deaths due to Covid were reported in Kangra district while one in Mandi, he added.

Advertisement

According to the state Health Department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,191. The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,99,270 with 100 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)