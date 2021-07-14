Spain reports 26,390 coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose by 26,390 on Wednesday, after an increase of nearly 44,000 the previous day, driven by a surge of infections among unvaccinated young people, health ministry data showed. The nationwide 14-day infection rate reached nearly 470 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, up from 437 cases a day earlier. Among 20 to 29-year-olds, that figure was 1,509 per 100,000.

Although infection numbers have been rising steadily, daily deaths remain low. The country reported 10 new fatalities on Wednesday after 13 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll total to 81,043.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)