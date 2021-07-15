Left Menu

Jharkhand reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-07-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 10:47 IST
Jharkhand reported 68 new COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally to 3,46,479, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,120 as no new fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the 68 new cases, Ramgarh reported 14 cases followed by Ranchi (11) and eight cases each from Dhanbad and Jamtara.

No new COVID-19 case was reported from Dumka, Garhwa, Giridih, Khunti, Pakur, Palamu, Saraikela, Simdega, and West Singhbhum districts.

Jharkhand now has 344 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,41,015 patients have recovered from the disease including 71 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate in the state remained at 1.47 percent, higher than the national average of 1.30 percent.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 98.42 percent, better than the national average of 97.30 percent.

Altogether, 1,06,84,959 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 49,245 since Wednesday, it added.

